Previous
Photo 995
Åssiden chapel
From this chapel both my parents were buried.
The building was consecrated as St. Laurentii church on 19 November 1899. On 14 December 1996, Åssiden congregation took over the old church as a gift from Drammen's Catholic congregation.
21st September 2023
21st Sep 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
