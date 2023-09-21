Previous
Åssiden chapel by okvalle
Åssiden chapel

From this chapel both my parents were buried.
The building was consecrated as St. Laurentii church on 19 November 1899. On 14 December 1996, Åssiden congregation took over the old church as a gift from Drammen's Catholic congregation.
