Photo 996
Pampas grass
A quick shot outside the florists today. We had to go to IKEA today to buy a smaller sofa. We can't fit our current sofa in the flat, so we have to downsize. Then a couple of hours driving with the wife and the sofa ;)
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
Ole Kristian Valle
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
