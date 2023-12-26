Previous
Medals by okvalle
Photo 1091

Medals

Medals from all UN missions are on display at the centre. Of course I wanted to show the medal I got 40 years ago.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
298% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Flot foto😊
December 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise