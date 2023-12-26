Sign up
Photo 1091
Medals from all UN missions are on display at the centre. Of course I wanted to show the medal I got 40 years ago.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
Oli Lindenskov
Flot foto😊
December 26th, 2023
