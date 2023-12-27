Sign up
Photo 1092
Mallard
Back in Drammen again, and I thought I could use my long lens I brought for my trip, and didn't use. A lot of mallards were under the bridges in my other picture today, so there were plenty to pick from.
27th December 2023
27th Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
