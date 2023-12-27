Previous
Mallard by okvalle
Photo 1092

Mallard

Back in Drammen again, and I thought I could use my long lens I brought for my trip, and didn't use. A lot of mallards were under the bridges in my other picture today, so there were plenty to pick from.
27th December 2023

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
Photo Details

