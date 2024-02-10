Previous
On my way to town by okvalle
Photo 1137

On my way to town

As a passenger today, I went to the town. This woman's hand grabbed the pole just in front of me, so I took a quick shot with my phone.
I chose to share it as B/W since the yellow poles were disturbing the scene too much.
10th February 2024 10th Feb 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
311% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise