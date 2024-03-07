Previous
Pigeon by okvalle
Photo 1163

Pigeon

I wonder if he or she is picking up nest materials. Captured at the bus station during my break today.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
318% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh looks like it!
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise