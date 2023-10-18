Sign up
26 / 365
Birch leave on fir
Today it is all about the leaves, so here is a birch leave on a fir branch
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
18th October 2023 9:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
