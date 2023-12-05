Sign up
34 / 365
Frost in leaves
I have been a bit obsessed with leaves lately, so I just had to capture these with ice crystals on them. I think it worked well in B&W.
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
