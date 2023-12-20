Previous
Peace Monument by okvalle
Peace Monument

I took a little trip to Sweden, and stopped at the Peace Monument, which stands on both sides of the Norwegian/Swedish border and was erected in 1914 to commemorate 100 years of peace between the countries.
Ole Kristian Valle

