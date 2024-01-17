Sign up
46 / 365
Fluffed up
The pigeons took shelter at the bus station, and fluffed their feathers to keep warm.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
