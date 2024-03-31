Previous
Reflection by okvalle
63 / 365

Reflection

On my way home I stopped by this puddle and captured this iconic scene from Drammen.
I've posted a similar shot earlier, so this goes in the extras folder.
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
