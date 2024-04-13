Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
66 / 365
Lichen
Just a shot of lichen, and a plan B today. It was too god to not to share, so I placed it in my extras folder
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1916
photos
39
followers
21
following
18% complete
View this month »
59
60
61
62
63
64
65
66
Latest from all albums
65
1195
1196
1197
1198
1199
1200
66
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th April 2024 8:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close