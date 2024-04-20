Previous
Inside the medal by okvalle
Inside the medal

You can open up the medal, and find this text:

As a young man Ansel Adams visited Yosemite numerous times. Which ignited his passion for photography.

The majesty of Yosemite inspired a deep connection with the land which he explored and expressed through his imagery.

The impact of his work on the National Park over the years was so significant, a peak was named after him in 1985.

Mount Ansel Adams
37° 41′ 52″ N, 119° 16′ 53″ W
https://maps.app.goo.gl/sthFgusmW5Vsuqhe9
