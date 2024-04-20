Inside the medal

You can open up the medal, and find this text:As a young man Ansel Adams visited Yosemite numerous times. Which ignited his passion for photography.The majesty of Yosemite inspired a deep connection with the land which he explored and expressed through his imagery.The impact of his work on the National Park over the years was so significant, a peak was named after him in 1985.Mount Ansel Adams37° 41′ 52″ N, 119° 16′ 53″ W