68 / 365
Inside the medal
You can open up the medal, and find this text:
As a young man Ansel Adams visited Yosemite numerous times. Which ignited his passion for photography.
The majesty of Yosemite inspired a deep connection with the land which he explored and expressed through his imagery.
The impact of his work on the National Park over the years was so significant, a peak was named after him in 1985.
Mount Ansel Adams
37° 41′ 52″ N, 119° 16′ 53″ W
https://maps.app.goo.gl/sthFgusmW5Vsuqhe9
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
1927
photos
39
followers
21
following
18% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
20th April 2024 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
