Hooded crow
When I arrived at the field with coltsfoot, a hooded crow was just nearby. I had my long lens on and took one shot, just for fun. There is a small pond in the area, so I think he just had a bath. This is my extra shot today. Too good to not share :)
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I'm a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th April 2024 1:24pm
