Coffee roasting time!

I finally got to roasting the coffee I ordered from Rohkaffee-Company Berlin, Germany. It took 49 days to reach me, after the Norwegian postal service messed things up, and it got returned to Germany. 2nd attempt went smoother though.



The coffee (Utengule AA Top) is from Utengule Coffee Estate in Tanzania.

It's actually from an area in Tanzania that I have considered to settle when I retire, so I'm looking forward to see what that region can offer.



I'll have to wait about four days before I can taste the coffee. After much of the Co2 has released from the coffee, the taste will be richer.





From the Utengule Coffee Estate website:



"On the edge of the East African Rift Valley, at the foot of the Mbeya range in Southern Tanzania, lies a region renowned for growing coffee. Warm summers and fresh winters combined with seasonal rains create the perfect conditions for coffee cultivation. And here the famous Rift Valley Coffee has its origins, grown on the Utengule Coffee Estate 1'400 metres above sea level.



The Bourbon varieties grown on Utengule Estate are renowned for their smooth flavour, full body and fine acidity. The soil is organic and rich in minerals originating from volcanic eruptions millions of years ago. Clear mountain streams cross the estate from which coffee fields are irrigated after the long dry seasons, and its water also serves to wash coffee during harvest."



