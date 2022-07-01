Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
6 / 365
Friendly cat
Back in Tórshavn we went to a playground with my granddaughter. This beautiful friendly cat appeared and posed for a photo shoot for me :)
1st July 2022
1st Jul 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. Eleven years ago I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010...
993
photos
31
followers
21
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Latest from all albums
4
546
547
5
73
6
74
548
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Projects
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
1st July 2022 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close