Sheep by okvalle
56 / 365

Sheep

I came across this group of sheep above a valley. I didn't have my camera at hand, so my old iPhone had to do this time.
21st July 2023 21st Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
15% complete

Tia ace
Great capture with the vivid colours and shadows.
July 21st, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Wonderful view
July 21st, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
Very tranquil and the camera that you have at the moment, is the best one...
July 21st, 2023  
