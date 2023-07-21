Sign up
Sheep
I came across this group of sheep above a valley. I didn't have my camera at hand, so my old iPhone had to do this time.
21st July 2023
21st Jul 23
Ole Kristian Valle
Tia
ace
Great capture with the vivid colours and shadows.
July 21st, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Wonderful view
July 21st, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
Very tranquil and the camera that you have at the moment, is the best one...
July 21st, 2023
