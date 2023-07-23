Previous
Good hair day by okvalle
58 / 365

Good hair day

A beautiful horse posed for me
23rd July 2023 23rd Jul 23

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
15% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Karen ace
Lovely animal. Horses are such wonderful creatures. Nice shot.
July 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise