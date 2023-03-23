Previous
Sheeps horn by okvalle
157 / 365

Sheeps horn

I snapped this in front of a shop.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

Ole Kristian Valle

@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer and have been that for many years now. In 2010 I did a 365 project, from January 1st 2010 to...
Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 23rd, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
What an interesting shot. I’m wondering why all those sheep’s horns are there? Is this a Judaica shop?
March 23rd, 2023  
