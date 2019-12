Snowman 17

Sam

Albert Shivers



After the photo club had their Snowman Shoot Out, I did a little search of my own. Sam was located by the firehouse. I liked this artist's sense of humor. And with that little note of confusion, the snowmen shots come to an end. Thanks for being patient with all these posts! They were fun to shoot and process- just think there are 13 more scattered about Stroudsburg! Maybe I'll find them next year.



My apologies for the massive upload- we're heading home and I wanted to stay on top of things.



Happy New Year!