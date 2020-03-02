Rainbow March 2

Believe it or not this is a color shot! The building is white and the door is red. I initially took this thinking I might use it for my flash of red last month, but I wasn't crazy about the angle so I used the barn instead. But it was too perfect to pass up for today's red shot in Rainbow March.



FYI- you will see a lot of churches with doors painted red like this one. The doors are painted red to remind the faithful as they enter the church that Jesus shed His blood for them so that they could have fellowship with God.