Previous
Next
Rainbow March 2 by olivetreeann
Photo 3348

Rainbow March 2

Believe it or not this is a color shot! The building is white and the door is red. I initially took this thinking I might use it for my flash of red last month, but I wasn't crazy about the angle so I used the barn instead. But it was too perfect to pass up for today's red shot in Rainbow March.

FYI- you will see a lot of churches with doors painted red like this one. The doors are painted red to remind the faithful as they enter the church that Jesus shed His blood for them so that they could have fellowship with God.
2nd March 2020 2nd Mar 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
917% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Great shot for the "red" day of the rainbow challenge. I like your explanation of why the doors on many churches are red.
March 3rd, 2020  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
@bjywamer Thank you Barb! It's just something I learned when I was studying sacred art.
March 3rd, 2020  
Barb ace
@olivetreeann My husband is wondering if you are living in the Poconos? He grew us in Bucks County and we spent the first ten years of our marriage there.
March 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise