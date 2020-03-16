Sign up
Photo 3362
Rainbow March 16
Red measuring spoons on display at the supermarket today. It's a shame I don't need any- they were about the only thing left on the shelves.
16th March 2020
16th Mar 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th March 2020 8:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rainbow2020
Chris Johnson
ace
I see the red measuring spoons now! it took a while and goes to show how awesome your abstract skills are. Cool shot.
March 17th, 2020
Peter Dulis
ace
very cool
March 17th, 2020
Mallory
ace
What a fantastic red shot.
March 17th, 2020
wendy frost
ace
Great capture for red.
March 17th, 2020
