Photo 3363
Rainbow March 17
I was taking pictures to illustrate how to prep a picture for one of our photo club exhibits when I realized my little drill had some orange on it!
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
rainbow2020
Corinne
ace
Well spotted !
March 18th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
cool idea
March 18th, 2020
