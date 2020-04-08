Previous
Next
Same Subject April 8 by olivetreeann
Photo 3385

Same Subject April 8

Afternoon shadows on the front deck with a leaf for good measure.
8th April 2020 8th Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

judith deacon ace
Nice textures and lines.
April 8th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Very cool shadows!
April 8th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Great shadow and texture composition.
April 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise