Photo 3386
Same Subject April 9
The day began with rain, moved into a cloudy gray afternoon that brought about 20 seconds of hail, and then ended with sunshine. This was captured during the rainy portion of the day- a shadow of a chair cast by a lamp onto the floor.
9th April 2020
9th Apr 20
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
9th April 2020 1:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadow
,
30-shots2020
Lou Ann
ace
Cool!
April 10th, 2020
