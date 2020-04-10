Previous
Next
Same Subject April 10 by olivetreeann
Photo 3387

Same Subject April 10

A shadow on the blinds this morning.
10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
927% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
I love the lines and shadows.
April 10th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise