Same Subject April 13 by olivetreeann
Photo 3390

Same Subject April 13

From the photo walk I took back on April 2. It's been raining buckets today so it was nice to have a few of these to pull out of the archives. I like the way the lines are working in this one.
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #9! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Wonderful shadows and lines!
April 13th, 2020  
