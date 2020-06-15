Previous
Dreams are Found Under the Imagination Tree by olivetreeann
Dreams are Found Under the Imagination Tree

Can Marigolds grow into trees?
Can an evening star appear in a sky of pink and purple clouds?
They can when you stand under the Imagination Tree- or if Ann puts a picture into the processing blender!
15th June 2020 15th Jun 20

Ann H. LeFevre

Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great. Very cool processing.
June 16th, 2020  
