Wizard of Oz Memories

I spent a lot of time today (I really do have way too many pictures now!) looking for a picture my granddaughter Leigh requested. This one in fact- she and her friend Sally were remembering the time they performed in a back yard version of The Wizard of Oz and wanted to see a picture. Of course I couldn't remember the date so it took me forever to find the picture!



Originally taken on July 28, 2016. Re-edited today, October 4th just for fun. (Tomorrow a picture of her brother and sister playing one of the flying monkeys and a munchkin.)