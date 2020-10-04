Previous
Wizard of Oz Memories by olivetreeann
Photo 3564

Wizard of Oz Memories

I spent a lot of time today (I really do have way too many pictures now!) looking for a picture my granddaughter Leigh requested. This one in fact- she and her friend Sally were remembering the time they performed in a back yard version of The Wizard of Oz and wanted to see a picture. Of course I couldn't remember the date so it took me forever to find the picture!

Originally taken on July 28, 2016. Re-edited today, October 4th just for fun. (Tomorrow a picture of her brother and sister playing one of the flying monkeys and a munchkin.)
Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details

