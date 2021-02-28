FOR 2021-28

And so another year of Flash of Red comes to an end. It's been a fun mixture of "what's new" and "one from the archives", sooc and seeing what the photo processing blender can turn out. Of course, I'll still be shooting in black and white when so compelled but the challenge will take a rest on the shelf until next January when I start thinking about weekly themes and researching info on the internet- or maybe we'll return to the original set-up and review a book- who knows?! For now, you get an abstract of lines and shapes to finish off the month.