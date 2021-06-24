Previous
Scenic by olivetreeann
Photo 3827

Scenic

This shade covered pathway is the scenic route through some of Cape May's protected land. The Trumpet Vine was not too far up the pathway from here.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
