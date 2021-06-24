Sign up
Photo 3827
Scenic
This shade covered pathway is the scenic route through some of Cape May's protected land. The Trumpet Vine was not too far up the pathway from here.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7734
photos
228
followers
226
following
3820
3821
3822
3823
3824
3825
3826
3827
3824
3733
3825
3734
3826
3735
3736
3827
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
17th June 2021 12:30pm
Tags
june21words
