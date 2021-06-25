Numbers

Each one of these numbers is significant to me.



13, 10, 28 and 31 are birthday days in our family.

2 is for Jeff and I

1978 is the year I graduated from college and got married.

3 is for the Father, Son and Holy Spirit

44 was a special number of my grandfather's

2005 is when I graduated from seminary

6 is the number of my grandchildren

There are 5 Lego Photo Club members in this picture.

There are 12 people altogether in my family counting grandchildren and daughters-in-law and...

It seems that if I glance at the clock in the morning or in the evening I'm always looking at it at 11:11. I don't what that means but it's kind of cool.



