Numbers

Each one of these numbers is significant to me.

13, 10, 28 and 31 are birthday days in our family.
2 is for Jeff and I
1978 is the year I graduated from college and got married.
3 is for the Father, Son and Holy Spirit
44 was a special number of my grandfather's
2005 is when I graduated from seminary
6 is the number of my grandchildren
There are 5 Lego Photo Club members in this picture.
There are 12 people altogether in my family counting grandchildren and daughters-in-law and...
It seems that if I glance at the clock in the morning or in the evening I'm always looking at it at 11:11. I don't what that means but it's kind of cool.

25th June 2021 25th Jun 21

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10!
Mallory ace
This is just so fun and creative.
June 26th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Cool idea, really creative and fun
June 26th, 2021  
katy ace
What a meaningful photo! I had someone tell me recently they thought the 11:11 meant angels were trying to tell her something
June 26th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Who would ever have thought this photo had such meaning. Nicely put together.
June 26th, 2021  
