Photo 3831
Highlight
Photo Club Phil said taking this picture was the high light of his day.
28th June 2021
28th Jun 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7742
photos
228
followers
226
following
1049% complete
View this month »
june21words
it took me all month to come up with this pun please laugh
KWind
ace
Cute shot!
June 28th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Funny. Great idea, display and capture
June 28th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
LOL, I needed a good smile and laugh today.
June 28th, 2021
