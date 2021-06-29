Sign up
Photo 3832
Narrow
That tube might be a little narrow to get into Stephanie! But G and Issac MacIsaac seem to have found one that works.
29th June 2021
29th Jun 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Maggiemae
ace
Innovative and colourful! A great composition!
June 29th, 2021
katy
ace
What a creative concept and so excellently executed!
June 29th, 2021
Pyrrhula
Very creative display and capture.
Thanks for you so nice comment. Sorry, not all those flowers are in my garden,In fact, only the last one. And next.
June 29th, 2021
