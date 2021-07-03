Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3836
Thing
One look at one of these blow up advertisements waving in the sky and the first thing you think is, "What is that thing?" Right?
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7756
photos
228
followers
226
following
1051% complete
View this month »
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
Latest from all albums
3835
3744
3836
3745
3837
3746
3838
3747
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
12th June 2021 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
july21words
katy
ace
FAV I can't tell you for sure why though! I like the bright colors, dark background and simplicity of the subject!
July 6th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
I agree! They are nameless, “thing” is the perfect name fir them.
July 6th, 2021
Babs
ace
Oh I love them, I would love one in my garden. fav.
July 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close