Previous
Next
Thing by olivetreeann
Photo 3836

Thing

One look at one of these blow up advertisements waving in the sky and the first thing you think is, "What is that thing?" Right?
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1051% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
FAV I can't tell you for sure why though! I like the bright colors, dark background and simplicity of the subject!
July 6th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
I agree! They are nameless, “thing” is the perfect name fir them.
July 6th, 2021  
Babs ace
Oh I love them, I would love one in my garden. fav.
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise