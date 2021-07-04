Previous
Independence by olivetreeann
Photo 3837

Independence

A collection of photos past and present that seem to relate to July 4th in my mind.

From top left going clockwise: A WWII uniform, our flag, a patriotic vehicle I saw on the way home the other day, a patriotic set of flamingos, window painting of the Statue of Liberty, more flags, a statue of Paul Revere, an Eagle Scout uniform (especially for Lisa @homeschoolmom), fireworks, the actual Statue of Liberty, lawn decorations, and more fireworks. The center shot is a decoration on the front door of the Barrett Library where the WWII uniform is on display.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
This is a wonderful variety of partriotic photo combined into a fascinating collage Ann
July 6th, 2021  
Just wonderful. I love your descriptions.
July 6th, 2021  
Beautiful collage
July 6th, 2021  
Lovely collage
July 6th, 2021  
