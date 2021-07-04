Independence

A collection of photos past and present that seem to relate to July 4th in my mind.
From top left going clockwise: A WWII uniform, our flag, a patriotic vehicle I saw on the way home the other day, a patriotic set of flamingos, window painting of the Statue of Liberty, more flags, a statue of Paul Revere, an Eagle Scout uniform (especially for Lisa @homeschoolmom), fireworks, the actual Statue of Liberty, lawn decorations, and more fireworks. The center shot is a decoration on the front door of the Barrett Library where the WWII uniform is on display.