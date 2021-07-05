Previous
Next
Save by olivetreeann
Photo 3838

Save

What kind of crazy, wacky, silly things do you save for 365? Here is a small portion of things I've saved.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1051% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nada ace
So much to look at in this interesting collection.
July 6th, 2021  
Babs ace
Always good to keep collections like this, you never know when a photo opportunity may arise.
July 6th, 2021  
katy ace
Interesting to see and I may just copy this idea soon!
July 6th, 2021  
Lou Ann ace
This is fantastic!
July 6th, 2021  
Lin ace
Love the processing
July 6th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Very interesting
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise