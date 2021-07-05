Sign up
Photo 3838
What kind of crazy, wacky, silly things do you save for 365? Here is a small portion of things I've saved.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
6
0
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7756
photos
228
followers
226
following
3831
3832
3833
3834
3835
3836
3837
3838
3835
3744
3836
3745
3837
3746
3838
3747
Views
14
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
5th July 2021 3:45pm
Tags
july21words
,
oh yes unfortunately there's more!
Nada
ace
So much to look at in this interesting collection.
July 6th, 2021
Babs
ace
Always good to keep collections like this, you never know when a photo opportunity may arise.
July 6th, 2021
katy
ace
Interesting to see and I may just copy this idea soon!
July 6th, 2021
Lou Ann
ace
This is fantastic!
July 6th, 2021
Lin
ace
Love the processing
July 6th, 2021
bkb in the city
Very interesting
July 6th, 2021
