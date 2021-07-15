Previous
Next
Framed by olivetreeann
Photo 3848

Framed

Lucy helped me with the word list today.

After several busy days of (gladly) entertaining Lucy I'm quickly catching up with my posts and slowly catching up with your projects. Please do not feel obligated to comment on everything posted today!
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1054% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brigette ace
nice one!
July 18th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Sweet image
July 18th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Perfect for word of the day
July 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise