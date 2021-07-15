Sign up
Photo 3848
Framed
Lucy helped me with the word list today.
After several busy days of (gladly) entertaining Lucy I'm quickly catching up with my posts and slowly catching up with your projects. Please do not feel obligated to comment on everything posted today!
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
july21words
Brigette
ace
nice one!
July 18th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Sweet image
July 18th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Perfect for word of the day
July 18th, 2021
