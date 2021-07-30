Previous
Next
Knee by olivetreeann
Photo 3863

Knee

In football they take a knee when they want to end a play. In faith we take a knee when we know there's no other solution to the situation we're in or we're grateful for something in our lives. There is an interesting connection in the Old Testament with worship and the knee- the literal translation of worship is "to take to the knee", meaning to kneel or bow down. Back in April many people took to their knees on my behalf when I was put on a ventilator when the covid virus threatened to destroy my lungs and I am so grateful for them! I am a living, breathing miracle thanks to all those knees.
30th July 2021 30th Jul 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1058% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
A beautiful narrative, I’m so thankful you were surrounded by prayer warriors. This is a dear image.
July 31st, 2021  
RonM ace
Meant to be...
July 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise