Knee

In football they take a knee when they want to end a play. In faith we take a knee when we know there's no other solution to the situation we're in or we're grateful for something in our lives. There is an interesting connection in the Old Testament with worship and the knee- the literal translation of worship is "to take to the knee", meaning to kneel or bow down. Back in April many people took to their knees on my behalf when I was put on a ventilator when the covid virus threatened to destroy my lungs and I am so grateful for them! I am a living, breathing miracle thanks to all those knees.