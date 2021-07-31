Sign up
Photo 3864
Trees
Final word of July. Well, where in the world did that month go??? On to August.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
trees
,
lego
,
july21words
,
you have to love 365 because it allows you to buy toys that adults don't usually get to play with!
katy
ace
Cute trees and a wonderfully textural shot!
August 1st, 2021
