August Abstract 5 by olivetreeann
Photo 3869

August Abstract 5

I'm in the purple zone today. This was a fun one to play with.
5th August 2021 5th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
SwChappell ace
Another cool abstract creation, great job
August 6th, 2021  
Sharon Lee ace
love the colour
August 6th, 2021  
