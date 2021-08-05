Sign up
Photo 3869
August Abstract 5
I'm in the purple zone today. This was a fun one to play with.
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Tags
abstractaug21
SwChappell
ace
Another cool abstract creation, great job
August 6th, 2021
Sharon Lee
ace
love the colour
August 6th, 2021
