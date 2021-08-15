Sign up
Photo 3879
August Abstract 15
I turned one of Lucy's light writing creations into an abstract.
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
1
0
Ann H. LeFevre
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
7842
photos
225
followers
223
following
Tags
abstractaug21
Shutterbug
ace
You two make a great team.
August 17th, 2021
