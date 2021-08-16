Previous
August Abstract 16 by olivetreeann
August Abstract 16

Yesterday it was a door. Today it's up to your imagination as to what it is now. Want to see how it ended up this way? Check out my other album.

https://365project.org/olivetreeann/themes-and-comp/2021-08-16
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10!
amyK ace
So attractive!
August 17th, 2021  
Shutterbug ace
And it turned out fantastic. i love the colors and the different patterns in it.
August 17th, 2021  
