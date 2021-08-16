Previous
August Abstract 16 Collage The Process by olivetreeann
Photo 3789

August Abstract 16 Collage The Process

Ever wondered how I end up with some of these creations? Yes, you do, so I thought I would show you how this one came about.

1. The beginning shot from yesterday.

2. I always begin by browsing through my photo processing program's effects file. This crazy texture caught my eye.

3. Back to browsing and the application of a second effect. I like the textural dimension it added to the picture.

4. I decided to rotate the picture and then added an effect that layers the original picture with a layer that is the exact opposite of itself and adds some contrasting color as well.

5. I wanted to smooth out the colors somewhat so I applied an oil painting effect that blurred the lines and shapes. It made me think of winter so I added some...

6. snow!

7. Time to play with the color again. Using sliders I brought out some jewel tones and brightened them up.

8. One more texture. A lot of times my abstracts are really all about layers- adding them to bring out a feeling or emotion. I liked the way this texture softened the edges even more and gave an overall light and airy feeling to the color.

9. I was about to put a frame on the picture and say it was done when I noticed the effect a blue filter would have on the picture and was immediately drawn to it. So one more layer and then...

10. A frame. Done!

So that's the process- now try it with your photo processing program!

If you want to see a larger version of the finished project go here:
https://365project.org/olivetreeann/365/2021-08-16
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Thanks. Cool idea to record your process. Of course everyone is different, but this is the basic idea. Very nice. Thank you.
August 17th, 2021  
