August Abstract 16 Collage The Process

Ever wondered how I end up with some of these creations? Yes, you do, so I thought I would show you how this one came about.1. The beginning shot from yesterday.2. I always begin by browsing through my photo processing program's effects file. This crazy texture caught my eye.3. Back to browsing and the application of a second effect. I like the textural dimension it added to the picture.4. I decided to rotate the picture and then added an effect that layers the original picture with a layer that is the exact opposite of itself and adds some contrasting color as well.5. I wanted to smooth out the colors somewhat so I applied an oil painting effect that blurred the lines and shapes. It made me think of winter so I added some...6. snow!7. Time to play with the color again. Using sliders I brought out some jewel tones and brightened them up.8. One more texture. A lot of times my abstracts are really all about layers- adding them to bring out a feeling or emotion. I liked the way this texture softened the edges even more and gave an overall light and airy feeling to the color.9. I was about to put a frame on the picture and say it was done when I noticed the effect a blue filter would have on the picture and was immediately drawn to it. So one more layer and then...10. A frame. Done!So that's the process- now try it with your photo processing program!If you want to see a larger version of the finished project go here: