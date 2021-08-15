Previous
Next
The Door at the Depot by olivetreeann
Photo 3788

The Door at the Depot

The entrance to the watch tower at the old train station. In its heyday there were two tracks running with both goods and travelers. I imagine it got quite busy at times.

I decided to have some fun with this one as an abstract- stay tuned!
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1038% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Allison Williams ace
Oh I love this.
August 17th, 2021  
Diane ace
What a neat image! Fav
August 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise