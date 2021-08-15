Sign up
Photo 3788
The Door at the Depot
The entrance to the watch tower at the old train station. In its heyday there were two tracks running with both goods and travelers. I imagine it got quite busy at times.
I decided to have some fun with this one as an abstract- stay tuned!
15th August 2021
15th Aug 21
2
2
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
door
Allison Williams
ace
Oh I love this.
August 17th, 2021
Diane
ace
What a neat image! Fav
August 17th, 2021
