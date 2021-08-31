Sign up
Photo 3895
August Abstract 31
Well, that was a fun month! But I'm sure you've seen enough of these crazy abstracts for now. On to September...
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
16th June 2021 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug21
katy
ace
I have loved how colorful and different thay ll have been! I really like the swirls in this one!
September 2nd, 2021
