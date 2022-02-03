Sign up
Photo 3983
Flash of Red (2022) 3
Today's black and white subject was "lines". Spotted these crazy straws when I was out running errands at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. They remind me of an old test pattern on TV. Are you awake yet?!
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
