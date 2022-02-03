Previous
Next
Flash of Red (2022) 3 by olivetreeann
Photo 3983

Flash of Red (2022) 3

Today's black and white subject was "lines". Spotted these crazy straws when I was out running errands at Bed, Bath, and Beyond. They remind me of an old test pattern on TV. Are you awake yet?!
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1091% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise