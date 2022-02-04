Sign up
Photo 3985
Flash of Red (2022) 4
A muffin tin and a trivet are the shapely subjects today.
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
4th February 2022 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
for2022
Kathy
ace
Nice bold shapes
February 5th, 2022
