Flash of Red (2022) 5 by olivetreeann
Photo 3992

Flash of Red (2022) 5

High Key emphasizing white is the order for the day. Jeff was practicing and I saw an opportunity to take a shot.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
1093% complete

katy ace
FAV love the subject and composition
February 5th, 2022  
