Photo 3992
Flash of Red (2022) 5
High Key emphasizing white is the order for the day. Jeff was practicing and I saw an opportunity to take a shot.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
5th February 2022 11:16am
Tags
black and white
,
guitar
,
high key
,
hands
,
for2022
katy
ace
FAV love the subject and composition
February 5th, 2022
