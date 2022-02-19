Sign up
Photo 4034
Flash of Red (2022) 19
High-key emphasizing white with a favorite subject in the kitchen sink!
19th February 2022
19th Feb 22
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
Tags
apple
,
for2022
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful high key shot.
February 20th, 2022
